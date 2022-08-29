Thank You Farmer

Sun Project Light Sun Essence

$27.00

Buy Now Review It

At Soko Glam

If you’re still on the hunt for a lightweight, broad-spectrum sunscreen that doesn’t feel sticky or leave a white cast on skin, Sun Project Light Sun Essence from Thank You Farmer is your new "holy grail"! This face sunscreen has a hydrating, fast-absorbing texture that feels refreshing and a subtle apricot scent. The formula offers a semi-matte finish that makes skin looks glowy, not greasy, after application. In addition to protecting from ultraviolet (UVA and UVB) rays, the chemical formula protects against photo-aging, as well as moisturizes, soothes, minimizes the appearance of pores and helps repair the skin barrier with ingredients like aloe leaf extract, lotus flower water and soybean lipids. The formula is free of mineral oil, paraben, benzophenone, artificial pigment and chlorphenesin.