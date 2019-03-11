Anya Hindmarch

Sun Lotion Candle

$70.00

Bring a touch of sunshine to your home with this Anya Smells Sun lotion candle from Anya Hindmarch. Inspired by family summers spent in the sunshine, notes of Italian bergamot, Sicilian lemons, orange flowers from Tunisia, sea air, cedarwood from Texas and musk are mixed with regrettable tan lines and ice cream drips to create a fresh and floral scent. Finished in a black glass vessel and embossed with a “Yes!” sticker inspired by Anya Hindmarch’s famous sticker shop, this candle is a stylish addition to any living space.