Kora Organics

Sun-kissed Body Glow Oil

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A lightweight, organic, tinted body oil that instantly delivers a subtle sunkissed glow while deeply hydrating.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and OilySkincare Concerns: Dullness/Uneven Texture and DrynessFormulation: Lightweight OilHighlighted Ingredients:- Desert Date Oil: High in essential fatty acids and minerals to condition the skin; boosts moisture to smooth and plump skin.\t- Rosehip Oil: Excellent source of nutrients and essential fatty acids; helps soften the visual effect of sun damage, stretch marks and scarring.\t\t- Sunflower Seed Oil: High in essential fatty acids; assists in skin moisture retention. \t\t Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. It comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: New season, new skin goals. Certified organic desert date and rosehip oils combine to provide skin with the essential fatty acids it needs to glow. It instantly delivers a natural sunkissed glow, absorbs quickly without a greasy after-feel, supports healthy skin cell rejuvenation, and leaves skin nourished and feeling smooth.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.