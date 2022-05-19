Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Sun Drops
$145.00
$116.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Violet Grey
A lightweight SPF 50 serum that you can wear alone or mix with your favorite moisturizer for broad-spectrum UV protection.
Need a few alternatives?
Supergoop!
Cc Screen 100% Mineral Cc Cream Spf 50
BUY
$66.41
Revolve
Supergoop!
Glow Stick Spf 50
BUY
$39.53
Revolve
Supergoop!
Everyday Play Spf 50 Lotion
BUY
$34.78
Revolve
Supergoop!
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Spf 40
BUY
$56.92
Revolve
More from Dr. Barbara Sturm
Dr. Barbara Sturm
The Good C - Vitamin C Serum
BUY
$264.88
Net-A-Porter
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Flight Essentials Kit
BUY
$144.00
$288.00
Harrods
Dr. Barbara Sturm
The Good C Vitamin C Serum
BUY
$217.00
Mecca
Dr. Barbara Sturm
The Good C Vitamin C Serum
BUY
£110.00
Cult Beauty
More from Skin Care
AHC
Youth Focus Pro Retinal Emulsion
BUY
£22.00
FeelUnique
Youth To The People
Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum
BUY
£59.00
Cult Beauty
Allies Of Skin
Retinal & Peptides Repair Night Cream
BUY
£105.00
Boots
Avène
Physiolift Smoothing Regenerating Night Balm For Ageing
BUY
£28.00
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted