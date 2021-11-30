Anastasia Beverly Hills

Sun Dipped Glow Kit

$40.00

Sun Dipped Glow Kit by Anastasia Beverly Hills is a powder highlighter palette containing 4 shades in metallic, warm-bronze hues. With a lightweight, refined formula, each shade in this highlighting makeup kit delivers intense luminosity and buildable coverage with a metallic-lustre finish. Benefits The neutral shade range is ideal for all skin tones Highly blendable Ultra-fine formula won't leave shimmer particles Apply with a damp makeup brush for more glow Shades can be used for highlighting the eyes, face and body The removable magnetic-backed pans make it easy to customize your palette Features Vegan Cruelty-free Paraben-free Gluten-free Shades Bronzed (amber with a penny metal finish) Tourmaline (warm taupe with a rose gold finish) Moonstone (radiant quartz with a pearl finish) Summer (luminous sand with a white gold finish)