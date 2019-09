Sun Bum

Sun Bum® Sunless Self Tanning Towelette

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Moisturize and tan your skin all at once with revolutionary and easy to use Sun Bum Self-Tanning Towelettes for the face and body. These Sunless Tanning Towelettes are infused with a patented clear self-tanning formula that smells great and works with the proteins and amino acids in our skin to produce a healthy and natural sunless tan. Includes 5 towelettes (0.25 oz each).