United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Summer Water
Summer Water Rosé
$17.99
At Drizly
Sweet-Dry Scale Dry Dry Semi-Sweet / Off-Dry Sweet Tasting Notes Dry Dried Fruit Fruity Grapefruit Minerality Fresh Stone Fruit Crushed Rock Bright Crisp Balanced Acidic Citrus Floral Red Fruit Peach Pumpkin Rose Petal Salty Smooth ABV 12.5% Food Pairing Cheese - Blue, Cheese - Creamy & Bloomy, Cheese - Fresh & Soft, Cheese - Hard Aged, Cheese - Nutty & Semi-Firm, Cheese - Stinky, Chicken, Cured Meats, Dessert - Fruit, Dessert - Vanilla & Caramel, Duck & Game Bird, Fish - Meaty & Oily, Fish - White, Fruit - Citrus, Fruit - Dried, Fruit - Sweet, Mushrooms, Nuts, Pasta, Pork, Root Vegetables, Salads & Greens, Shellfish, Tomatoes, Turkey Features Eco-Friendly, Steel Aged Calories per Serving (5 oz) 100 Carbs per Serving (5 oz) 3 Style Fruity & Floral