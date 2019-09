Essie

Summer Trend Nail Polish Collection In Strike A Rose

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The Essie Summer Trend Nail Polish Collection is here and the time is right for dancing in the street, not just any street, but the storied plazas of Argentina, known for its historic architecture and racy tango. Grab a partner and take the lead with style, grace and fired-up nail color.