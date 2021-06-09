UIMLK

Summer Tiered House Dress

$21.99

Cotton, Non-stretch, lightweight soft fabric Elastic closure Machine Wash Size Guide: S=US 4-6, M=US 8-10, L=US 12-14, XL=US 16. This summer boho floral print and tiered flowy spaghetti strap dress is made of cotton fabric that drapes beautifully for a flattering look. It features A-Line, a empire waistline, sleeveless, flowy, cotton and ankle/maxi length. This closet staple is also great all year-round. Stylish & comfortable, this beautiful cotton flowy bohemian dress is great year-round. Wear it with a jean jacket and sneakers for running errands or dress up with some great jewelry & heels for a night out. This cotton flowy house dress would be great for maternity as well. Very soft and comfortable. Great for house, nightgown, casual, daily wear, party, club, night out, vacation, beach, dating, spring, summer, autumn, and winter. Simple loose fashion design, make you more charming. Machine washable, do not bleach/ iron, hang or line dry. ❤UIMLK -- Just Dress it❤ UIMLK is our original brand, built by Italy famous brand fashion group and a strong Chinese designers. We mainly focus on affordable and fashionable women's clothing, with a wide variety of clothing that include dresses, tops, skirts, bottoms, etc. ❤What is spaghetti in Dresses?❤ A spaghetti strap (also called noodle strap) is a very thin shoulder strap used to support clothing while providing minimal shoulder straps over otherwise bare shoulders. ❤Occasion❤ Spaghetti Strap Slip Dresses is Perfect for Hot Summer Casual Beach Party. Wear it You Will be the Heart and Soul of the Party. ❤Fashion❤ Spaghetti strap dresses is back in style for spring summer 2020. ❤Dresses Care❤ Hand wash recommended,avoid using bleach DO NOT washing with hot water,and hang to dry