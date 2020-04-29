Gant

Summer Linen Pull-on Pants

£95.00

Gant

The Summer Linen Pull-On Pants are the epitome of effortless. Made from a soft twill-woven linen viscose blend, these drapey, elegant pants go with absolutely everything, and can be dressed up or down with ease. Garment-washed for a relaxed look, these pants pair well with heeled pumps and a blouse for a contemporary take on smart-casual. Linen viscose blend Mid-rise, slim tapered leg Front pockets Garment-washed Elastic waistband with drawstring