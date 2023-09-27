Olaplex

Olaplex No.4p Blonde Enhancer Toner Shampoo 250ml

If your hair needs a refresh of colour in between trips to the salon then add the Olaplex No. 4P Enhancer Toning Shampoo into your haircare repertoire for seriously cleansed, toned and hydrated hair from roots to ends. This highly-concentrated, sulfate-free, purple shampoo forms a rich lather to neutralise brassiness and boost brightness after one use. Suited for all blonde, lightened and grey hair - natural or stylist-created, root-to-tip or balayage. This non-drying toning shampoo formula can be rotated into any hair maintenance routine as needed for your best blonde yet. It works hair miracles.