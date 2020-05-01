Armen Living

Summer Dining Chair, Blue

$336.00 $95.00

Mid-century Modern and Contemporary but can blend into any design providing an inviting centerpiece for your guests Great for Kitchen, Dining, Home Office space,Commercial Setting or any living space in your home Bucket Seat design offers exceptional support and comfort Solid walnut wood finish for durability and longevity Medium high cushioned open back to help keep your back supported and aligned Convenient arm rest for optimal comfort Eames inspired design couple with Walnut accent Eames inspired design couple with Walnut accent The Armen Living Summer mid-century chair is a beautiful piece for the contemporary household. This stylized bucket seat chair features a sturdy walnut wood finished frame. The Summer's fabric upholstered back and seat offer an exceptional degree of comfort and support while brilliantly accenting the chair's novel frame. Ideal for the living room, but versatile enough to fit in just about every room of the house, the Summer is a must have. Echoing early modern design decors, the Summer chair provides a simple yet comfortable place to sit for long stretches. It features a bold fabric upholstered seat with a walnut wood finish. The back provides extra support, while the foam filling and fabric covering provides added lushness to keep you comfortable. This piece is both unique and eye catching that you can play up or down in any room in your home. It is the perfect size for small spaces such as dorm rooms or apartment or it can be use to entertain large gathering in style. The medium high cushion open back is ideal for posture alignment and an unmatched support for days on end. The foundation of the product is supported by solid walnut wood for a sturdy and stylish aesthetic without comprising practicality and functionality of this item. This item is a versatile piece that can be ideal for dining, kitchen or even home office desk chairs. This product ships in one box with easy and quick set up. We stand by the quality, the craftsmanship and the integrity of our product by offer 1-y