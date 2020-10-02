Armen Living

Summer Chair In Green Fabric And Walnut Wood Finish

$95.39

100% Polyester Mid-century Modern and Contemporary but can blend into any design providing an inviting centerpiece for your guests Great for Kitchen, Dining, Home Office space,Commercial Setting or any living space in your home Bucket Seat design offers exceptional support and comfort Solid walnut wood finish for durability and longevity Medium high cushioned open back to help keep your back supported and aligned Convenient arm rest for optimal comfort The Armen Living Summer mid-century chair is a beautiful piece for the contemporary household. This stylized bucket seat chair features a sturdy walnut or black brushed wood finished frame. The Summer's fabric upholstered back, and seat offer an exceptional degree of comfort and support while brilliantly accenting the chair's novel frame. Ideal for the living room, but versatile enough to fit in just about every room of the house, the Summer is a must have. The back provides extra support, while the foam filling and fabric covering provides added lushness to keep you comfortable. It is the perfect size for small spaces such as dorm rooms or apartment or it can be used to entertain large gathering in style. This item is a versatile piece that can be ideal for dining, kitchen or even home office desk chairs. This product ships in one box with easy and quick set up. We stand by the quality, the craftsmanship and the integrity of our product by offer 1-year warranty for all our products. The ergonomically shaped seat and aesthetically pleasing design truly adds to what makes this a fantastic design. The Summer chair is available in your choice of charcoal, green, or blue fabric with walnut finish or grey and charcoal fabric and black brushed finish. Product Dimensions: 25"W x 22"D x 31"H SH: 19"