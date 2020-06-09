Homesick Candles

Summer Camp Candle

Remember those days? The ones that stretched out so long and refreshingly exhausting? The ones surrounded by new friends, old cabins and subpar food. The memories of that first dive into a lake, hiking while enjoying laughing with pals, faint smells of campfire no matter how often you changed your clothes. Those were the days! Top Note: Green Grass, Lemon, Lime Mid Note: Sunscreen, Smoke, Jasmine Base Note: Amber, Sandalwood Hand Poured in the USA Made with all natural soy wax blend Typical burn time is 60-80 hours 13.75 Oz