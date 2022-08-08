Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Djerf Avenue
Summer Berries Towel
£59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Djerf Avenue
Need a few alternatives?
John Lewis
Block Stripe Beach Towel, Pink
BUY
£17.00
John Lewis
H&M
Striped Beach Towel
BUY
£24.99
H&M
Anthropologie
Fringed High Tide Beach Towel
BUY
$43.50
$58.00
Anthropologie
Brooklinen
Super-plush Bath Towels
BUY
$60.00
$75.00
Brooklinen
More from Djerf Avenue
Djerf Avenue
Swim Skirt Biscuit
BUY
£39.00
Djerf Avenue
Djerf Avenue
Midi Tube Skirt Liquorice
BUY
£89.00
Djerf Avenue
Djerf Avenue
Tube Top Slushy Popsicle
BUY
£75.00
Djerf Avenue
Djerf Avenue
Tube Top Candy
BUY
£75.00
Djerf Avenue
More from Bed & Bath
promoted
Simply Essential
Parker Hamper In Linen
BUY
$40.00
Bed Bath & Beyond
promoted
Wild Sage
Savannah Quick Dry Solid Bath Towel
BUY
$8.00
Bed Bath & Beyond
promoted
Simply Essential
Jersey Twin/twin Xl Comforter In Light Blue
BUY
$45.00
Bed Bath & Beyond
promoted
Simply Essential
Jersey Sheet Set In White
BUY
$40.00
Bed Bath & Beyond
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted