Style No. 57648479; Color Code: 050 A natural, hard-working, antioxidant-rich deodorant – powered by the butterfly pea flower. Our superflower formula combats odor-causing bacteria with a synergy of plant extracts to soothe, smooth and protect. Sweating is totally natural and normal. Our gentle-yet-effective formula lets your underarms breathe while keeping perspiration in check. How To Use Apply to clean, dry underarms. Glides on transparent. Allow deodorant to dry before dressing. Key Ingredients Butterfly Pea Flower Extract / soothes & protects with antioxidants Witch Hazel Water / tones & purifies, refines pores Bamboo Powder / absorbs sweat & moisture, reduces odor White Willow Bark Extract / gently exfoliates & soothes 100% natural fragrance notes of lemon, ginger & bergamot Free Of Aluminum, baking soda, talc, parabens, sulfates, synthetic colorants & synthetic fragrance Vegan & Cruelty-free, Allergy & Dermatologist-tested 2 oz / 57 grams Complete Ingredients Propylene Glycol, Clitoria Ternatea (Butterfly Pea) Flower Extract, Sodium Stearate, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Bambusa Arundinacea (Bamboo) Powder, Fragrance, Silica, Lonicera Caprifolium (Honeysuckle) Flower Extract, Lonicera Japonica (Honeysuckle) Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Salix Alba (White Willow) Bark Extract, Sodium Usnate, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Aqua