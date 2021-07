Pela Vision

Sulu Eco Friendly Sunglasses In Black Tortoise

Pela Vision is the world’s first 100% biodegradable pair of sunglasses. At the end of their life, even the lenses will break down and not harm the earth! Vision offers full UVA/UVB protection and is durable enough for anything you want to do outside. It’s easier than ever to be eco-friendly because sustainability has never looked this cool.