An essential smoky eye shadow palette with fourteen shades ranging from golden mattes to bronzy metallics. SHADES INCLUDE:. Fresh (matte ivory pink). Pearl (metallic pearl-white with a soft pink undertone). Steampunk (metallic topaz bronze). Rose Quartz (metallic soft peach with a pink shift). Ember (metallic bronzed khaki). Bloom (matte coral pink). Birch (matte mid-tone yellow-taupe). Cinder (metallic cool-tone beige taupe with gold flecks). Twig (matte mid-tone taupe). Teak (metallic golden brown). Dystopian (matte dark ash-brown). Cyborg (metallic silver with a violet undertone). Slate (matte slate gray). Noir (matte deep black). WHAT IT DOES:. Full-pigment, easy-to-blend formula. Shades include ultra-mattes and metallics. The ultra-matte shades have a velvety, creamy-soft texture, blend seamlessly and deposit a lot of pigment and payoff. The metallic shades have a versatile reflective effect, melt onto skin, shine bright and deliver long-lasting wear. The palette features a wide range of cool-toned shades to create a variety of looks. Luxe packaging with a mirror and double-ended brush. HOW TO USE:. Pair with Highlighting Duo Pencil, Brow Definer, DIPBROW Pomade, Darkside Waterproof Gel Liner. Featured on our Spring It List . Web ID: 6954274.