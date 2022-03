Made.com

Sully Teal Cotton Slub Modular Floor Cushion

£199.00 £139.99

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Got guests who love to lounge? They're all invited now. Social seating just got easy with Sully. This floor cushion's great in the living room – it offers a larger seat than a pouffe, and you can move it around where you like. Play with the additional formats to curate your comfort