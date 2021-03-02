AcneFree

Sulfur Mask

$12.99

ANTI ACNE FACE MASK– AcneFree Therapeutic Sulfur Mask uses the power of 3.5% sulfur, as an active ingredient to reduce the number and severity of acne. This formula also helps eliminate excess oil and cares for the skin with Vitamin C and bentonite clay COLOR SIGNAL TECHNOLOGY – This mask will change color to indicate that it is working. Apply to face and massage the acne mask into skin. It'll turn blue, signaling that it's at full, maximum absorption. Use the power of the blue to dry up acne breakouts FACIAL CLEANSING REGIMEN – This mask fits easily into your cleansing routine, 2-3 times per week, use it to clear acne blemishes, blackheads, and whiteheads. Your skin will be less shiny and prone to acne breakouts, leaving it feeling clean and oil-free ACNE CARE MASK - Our Therapeutic Sulfur Face Mask with bentonite clay and vitamin C reduces the appearance of pores and acne blemishes. This acne treatment mask is ideal for men and women, teens and adults DERMATOLOGICAL APPROACH – Sulfur is widely used and recommended by dermatologists, especially for acne sufferers with sensitive skin. The sulfur-mask uses this dermatologist ingredient to help clear skin of new acne blemishes If you experience oily skin with acne, the AcneFree Therapeutic Sulfur Mask is the solution for you. This penetrating pore therapy soothes acne-inflamed skin and absorbs excess oils. This treatment is for acne or acne prone skin and also removes impurities, while redefining skin’s entire essence. You feel a cool facial tingle as the mixture massages your pores and revives your skin’s complexion. The secret is the Revolutionary Color-Signal Technology, which transforms the mask a blue tone once it’s completely absorbed and the treatment is complete. The process is easy and convenient to use, and helps to clear blackheads and whiteheads, as well as acne blemishes. AcneFree Product Details: Dimensions: 1.2 x 2.8 x 5.1 inches Weight: 2.72 ounces Supply: 60 days Acne Treatment Type: Face Mask For: Mild to Moderate Acne