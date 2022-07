Alex Mill

Suit(ish) Vest In Mini Gingham

$145.00

The suit...ish. When we asked our head designer about his inspo behind these pieces, he said “it’s a suit if you want to be, not a suit if you don’t want it to be.” So that’s what we went with: introducing our Suit-ish collection. Pair it back to the matching shorts or blazer...or not.