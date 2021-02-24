ModCloth

Suit Yourself Plaid Vest

$75.00 $75.00

Buy Now Review It

Item No. 174853 nspired by vintage sartorial menswear, this sharp and sassy vest from our ModCloth namesake label will make the perfect finishing touch to your power ensembles. Featuring a high-quality yellow and black plaid woven fabric, a deep V-neckline, and button-up front closure, this sleeveless fitted layer adds a polished finesse and can be dressed up or down with ease. Shell: 89% Polyester, 9% Viscose, 2% Spandex. Lining: 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex. Machine wash. Fabric provides stretch. Fully lined. Front button closure. Decorative front pockets. Imported Item Measurements - in inches size Length S 20 1X 22.5