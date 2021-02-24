United States
ModCloth
Suit Yourself Plaid Vest
$75.00$75.00
Item No. 174853 nspired by vintage sartorial menswear, this sharp and sassy vest from our ModCloth namesake label will make the perfect finishing touch to your power ensembles. Featuring a high-quality yellow and black plaid woven fabric, a deep V-neckline, and button-up front closure, this sleeveless fitted layer adds a polished finesse and can be dressed up or down with ease. Shell: 89% Polyester, 9% Viscose, 2% Spandex. Lining: 96% Polyester, 4% Spandex. Machine wash. Fabric provides stretch. Fully lined. Front button closure. Decorative front pockets. Imported Item Measurements - in inches size Length S 20 1X 22.5