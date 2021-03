H&M

Suit Pants

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious Suit pants in woven stretch fabric with a regular waist and zip fly with concealed hook-and-eye fastener. Side pockets and tapered legs with creases. Fit Slim fit Composition Polyester 64%, Viscose 34%, Elastane 2% Art. No. 0568597006 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large