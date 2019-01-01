Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Fenty
Suit Jacket With Fanny Pack
$1100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fenty
Double-breasted suit jacket in Marjan Rose. Tone-on-tone fabric-covered buttons. Comes with matching fanny pack with zip.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Torrid
Tuxedo Blazer
$68.90
from
Torrid
BUY
promoted
Boss
Slim-fit Jacket
$545.00
from
Hugo Boss
BUY
J.Crew
Parke Blazer In Velvet
$188.00
$94.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
And Other Stories
Double Breasted Wool Blend Jacket
£135.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Fenty
Fenty
Floral-print Stretch-jersey Top
£290.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Fenty
Floral-print Turtleneck Stretch-jersey Mini Dress
£430.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Fenty
Graphic-print Cotton-jersey Hoody
£340.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Fenty
Denim Corset Dress
$810.00
from
Fenty
BUY
More from Suiting
promoted
Torrid
Tuxedo Blazer
$68.90
from
Torrid
BUY
promoted
Boss
Slim-fit Jacket
$545.00
from
Hugo Boss
BUY
J.Crew
Parke Blazer In Velvet
$188.00
$94.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
RW&CO
Long Loose Fit Double-breasted Houndstooth Blazer
C$169.90
C$47.97
from
RW&CO
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted