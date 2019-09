Ssense

Suicoke White Depa-cab Sandals

£125.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Nylon sandals in white. Velcro fastening at open round toe. Logo patch, Velcro fastening, and logo flag at vamp. Padded heel. Molded foam rubber footbed. Tonal treaded foam rubber sole. Tonal hardware. Tonal stitching. Upper: textile. Sole: rubber. Imported.