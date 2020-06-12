United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
+ Suicoke Maria Embellished Canvas Sandals
$530.00
At Net-A-Porter
Cecilie Bahnsen teams up with Japanese footwear brand Suicoke and the resulting shoes are both comfortable and a bit unexpected. Set on a chunky sole, these 'Maria' sandals are made from strips of black canvas embellished with clusters of dainty flower beads. Wear yours with one of the brand's feminine [dresses ] and a mini bag.Shown here with: [Nanushka Tote ].