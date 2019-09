QASA QASA

Sugar Scoop

£14.00

At QASA QASA

Hand carved from beautiful Mninga wood, these scoops are perfect for coffee, sugar, spices or baking.These are handmade for us in southern Tanzania by a group of artisans who are training talented men to develop skills to reach a more global market.Made in Tanzania by ADEA AfricaMaterial: Mninga WoodSize: 10.5cm long x 5.5cm spoon diameter (approx)Care: Hand-wash in lukewarm water and dry