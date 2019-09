Tarte

Sugar Rush - Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara

$23.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Sweet & simple. Tarte loves a cult-classic queen. Sugar Rush - Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara is a fan-fave that lengthens, curls, volumizes & conditions your lashes - she's a real one.