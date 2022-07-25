Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Fresh
Sugar Recovery Lip Mask Advanced Therapy
£21.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Fresh
Need a few alternatives?
Fresh
Sugar Recovery Lip Mask Advanced Therapy
BUY
£21.50
Fresh
Dr. Lipp
Original Nipple Balm For Lips
BUY
£12.00
Space NK
Laneige
Water Sleeping Mask (70ml)
BUY
£19.00
£20.39
Amazon
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
BUY
$16.80
$24.00
Amazon
More from Fresh
Fresh
Sugar Recovery Lip Mask Advanced Therapy
BUY
£21.50
Fresh
Fresh
Soy Cleanser Duo Set ($53 Value)
BUY
$38.00
Nordstrom
Fresh
Fresh Life Eau De Parfum
BUY
$72.00
Sephora Australia
Fresh
Fresh Life Eau De Parfum
BUY
$54.00
Neiman Marcus
More from Skin Care
Kiehl's
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
BUY
$85.50
$125.00
Nordstrom
Fresh
Sugar Recovery Lip Mask Advanced Therapy
BUY
£21.50
Fresh
Murad
Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum
BUY
£75.00
Murad
Zelens
Hyaluron Intense Hydro-plumping Serum
BUY
£68.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted