Homesick

Sugar Lips Bundle

$77.50 $62.00

Buy Now Review It

At Homesick

Enjoy our limited edition bundles with Sugarfina to celebrate love, sweet love. A sugary bundle with Date Night and Love Letters Candles paired with kissably-soft Sugar Lips. Make it personal with a printed message and get your bundle of love gift wrapped, too! Isn’t that sweet? Date Night Candle Top Notes: Fig, Cashmere, Red Currant Mid Notes: Sandalwood, Lemon Base Notes: Lily, Patchouli, Musk Love Letters Candle Top Notes: Rose Petals, Jasmine Mid Notes: Sandalwood, Peony Base Notes: Lemon, Red Plum Sugarfina Sugar Lips Lip-smackin' sour and sweet! Fat Free Made without gluten Kosher Vegetarian Vegan