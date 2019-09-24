Fresh

Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen Spf 15

$24.00

What it is:A bestselling, cult-favorite lip treatment with SPF 15 that moisturizes, protects, and smooths the lips in clear and sheer or buildable color.Solutions for:- Dryness- Rough texture- Sun protectionIf you want to know moreFresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 moisturizes, protects, and smooths the lips with a blend of moisture-preserving sugar and nourishing oils, delivering long-lasting moisture. The lip treatment provides essential, year-round protection from damaging UV rays, and the tinted treatments also offer sheer coverage or buildable color.The formula features sugar, a natural humectant that helps to prevent moisture loss, and meadowfoam and black currant seed oils to help maintain hydration levels. The coveted lip treatment offers SPF 15 protection and features grapeseed oil and vitamins C and E, which help to smooth and soften and are rich in antioxidants known to protect from damaging free radicals.