A bestselling, cult-favorite lip treatment that moisturizes, protects, and smooths the lips in clear and sheer or buildable color.If you want to know more Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment moisturizes, protects, and smooths the lips with a blend of moisture-preserving sugar and nourishing oils, delivering long-lasting moisture. The tinted lip treatments also offer sheer coverage or buildable color.The formula features sugar, a natural humectant that helps to prevent moisture loss, and meadowfoam and black currant seed oils to help maintain hydration levels. The coveted lip treatment features grapeseed oil and vitamins C and E, which help to smooth and soften and are rich in antioxidants known to protect from damaging free radicals.What else you need to know: Sugar Lip Treatments have a bright, citrus scent and are free of petroleum, mineral oil, and lanolin.This product is a 2017 Influenster Reviewers Choice Award winner for Best Luxury Lip Balm.Research results: In-vivo test:- Proven to keep lips moisturized for 6 hours - 97% said it was soothing and softened their lips- 97% felt their lips were silky, velvety, and supple- 94% said it moisturized and improved the appearance of dry, chapped lipsBeauty tips:- Prep and prime with the original Sugar Lip Treatmentuse it as a base to keep lips hydrated under any long-wear lipstick, including matte and liquid lipstick.- Line your lips with your favorite lip pencil to get a bolder look.- Use Petal over lipstick to help soften bolder lip colors.- Swipe Tulip on top of your favorite nude or neutral lipstick to build color.- Dab Nude on your Cupid's bow and on the center of your bottom lip as a lip highlighter to make your lips look fuller.- Apply Bloom to your cheeks as a millennial pink blush.