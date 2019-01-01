Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Fresh
Sugar Lip Polish
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fresh
A gentle conditioning exfoliant that leaves lips incredibly soft and smooth.
Featured in 1 story
Supremely Luxe Mother's Day Gifts For Under $50
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Fig+Yarrow
Cardamom + Coffee Body Scrub
$48.00
from
Fig+Yarrow
BUY
DETAILS
Fresh
Brown Sugar Body Polish
$65.00
from
Fresh
BUY
DETAILS
Yes To
Yes To Coconuts Polishing Body Scrub
$7.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Aster & Bay
Dandelion Face Grains
$30.00
from
Aster & Bay
BUY
More from Fresh
DETAILS
Fresh
Soy Face Cleanser
£11.50
from
Fresh
BUY
DETAILS
Fresh
Soy Face Cleanser
$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Fresh
Umbrian Clay Purifying Treatment Bar
C$54.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Fresh
Black Tea Age-delay Eye Concentrate Cream
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Skin Care
DETAILS
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
$166.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Exuviance
Af Vitamin C 20% Serum Capsules
$69.00
$48.30
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Dr. Barbara Sturm
Hyaluronic Ampoules
$145.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
DETAILS
The Plant Base
Time Stop Collagen Ampoule
$29.00
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted