Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Fresh
Sugar Lip Legends Gift Set ($74.00 Value)
$48.00
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A deluxe set of Sugar Lip shades for soft, pretty lips.
Need a few alternatives?
French Girl Organics
Rose Lip Polish
$18.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
Bite Beauty
Agave Lip Mask
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Follain
Lip Balm
$9.00
from
Follain
BUY
Hero Cosmetics
Mighty Patch Invisible Patch Set
$17.99
from
Hero Cosmetics
BUY
More from Fresh
Fresh
Sugar Lip Legends Gift Set ($74.00 Value)
$48.00
$42.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fresh
Evergreen Routine Gift Set ($100 Value)
$69.00
$65.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fresh
Brown Sugar Body Polish Exfoliator
C$88.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fresh
Soy Face Cleanser
$38.00
from
Fresh
BUY
More from Skin Care
Furtuna Skin
Porte Per La Vitalità
$185.00
from
Furtuna Skin
BUY
promoted
Peter Thomas Roth
Ptr's Mvps
$44.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Tatcha
Little Luxuries Obento
$88.00
$70.40
from
Tatcha
BUY
Peach and Lily
Original Glow Sheet Mask Set
$79.00
from
Peach and Lily
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted