Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fresh
Sugar Hydrating Lip Minis Set
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
What it is: A Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition set of Sugar Lip minis that offer 24 hours of moisture in an array of shades.
More from Fresh
Fresh
Sugar Hydrating Lip Minis Set
BUY
$45.00
Nordstrom
Fresh
Rose Face Mask
BUY
$62.00
Sephora
Fresh
Seaberry Skin Nutrition Cleansing Oil
BUY
£36.00
Cult Beauty
Fresh
Https://www.cultbeauty.co.uk/fresh-soy-face-cleanser.ht
BUY
£30.00
Cult Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted