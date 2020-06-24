Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fresh
Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm, Lemon
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A cushiony, hydrating lip balm that delivers non-stop 24-hour moisture and a velvety shine along with addictive flavors.
More from Fresh
Fresh
Sugar Roll-on Deodorant Antiperspirant
C$25.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fresh
Jumbo Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer
$68.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fresh
Jumbo Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer
$68.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fresh
Hesperides Grapefruit Oval Soap
$15.00
from
Fresh
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted