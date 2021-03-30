Oliver Bonas

Suelo Ceramic Mini Plant Pots Set Of Three

£29.50

At Oliver Bonas

It's in the detail Show your succulents some love with the Suelo Ceramic Mini Plant Pots. In a set of three, these small-sized planters feature individual faded ombre designs in brown, orange and pink hues sitting atop a duckegg blue dish. Completed with both reactive and crackle glazes, giving them an artisanal look, each plant pot has its own unique finish. These pots are beautifully boxed, making them the perfect present for any plant parents or aspiring green-fingered gardeners. Features Mini plant pots Set of three Reactive and crackle glazes Boxed Tray: H 2cm x W 27cm x D 9.5cm Pot: H 7cm x W 7.8cm x D 7.8cm Material & Care Delivery & returns