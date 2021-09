Maje

Suede Tie Bag With Fringing

£329.00

Buy Now Review It

At Maje

The Bow Bag. A camel suede bag with long straps that tie easily to be worn in a variety of ways: crossbody, under the arm, on the shoulder or carried by hand. A versatile bag that ties and unties to highlight and flatter different shapes. Easy to wear with the ready-to-wear collection. Closes with a zip and has a cotton lining with a 14 x 14 cm inner pocket.