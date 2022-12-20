Marais x For Love & Lemons

Suede Slide

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At For Love & Lemons

This season, we teamed up with our good friend Haley Boyd of Marais Shoes to create exclusive shoes that can be perfectly paired with your summer ensembles. Designed and produced right around the corner from us, the Marais Suede Slide was inspired by soft girly pastels and the summer blue skies and made with genuine suede, this versatile slide features hand placed details, with the knotted detail across the toe bed, skinny strap accent details, comfortable cushioning, and a stylish heel — for the perfect pop.