Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
MM6 Maison Margiela
Suede Platform Ankle Boots
$795.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys New York
Constructed in Italy, MM6 Maison Margiela's ankle boots are made of tan supple suede. This playful pair is designed with an ultra-chunky stacked platform and slightly flared heel.
Featured in 1 story
16 Platform Boots To Give You Some Extra Inches
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Nasty Gal
More Than A Feeling Platform Bootie
$70.00
$35.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Knee-high Boots
$59.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Miista
Carlotta Boots
£310.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Equality Suede Platform Boots
£65.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from MM6 Maison Margiela
DETAILS
MM6 Maison Margiela
Paneled Checked Jacquard Blazer
£730.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
MM6 Maison Margiela
Black Patent Tote
$745.00
$224.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
MM6 Maison Margiela
Mid-rise Wide-leg Jeans
£290.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
MM6 Maison Margiela
Logo-embellished Hoodie
$765.00
from
Maison Margiela
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted