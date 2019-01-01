Search
MM6 Maison Margiela

Suede Platform Ankle Boots

$795.00
At Barneys New York
Constructed in Italy, MM6 Maison Margiela's ankle boots are made of tan supple suede. This playful pair is designed with an ultra-chunky stacked platform and slightly flared heel.
