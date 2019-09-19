Polo Ralph Lauren
Suede Medium Bellport Tote
$598.00
At Ralph Lauren
Crafted from supple calf suede that's tanned and finished in Italy, this version of our Bellport tote recalls Polo's rich equestrian-inspired heritage through its full-grain vachetta leather trim and Western chain-stitched details. Designed with versatility in mind, this spacious bag delivers two looks in one: a classic tote silhouette and a trapezoid-shaped silhouette, which is achieved by looping the leather strap at the top right through the D-ring at the top left.