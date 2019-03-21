NYX Professional Makeup

Suede Matte Lipstick In Spicy

£8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Your fast-track ticket to a statement lip, these luscious matte lipsticks are totally transforming, taking a pedestrian make up look to dizzying new heights with a simple swish of the bullet. The ingenious formula is non-drying and delivers a vivid, luscious texture that dries to a stay-put matte finish. Choose from an array of spellbinding hues, from the electric violet ‘Cyberpop’, fuchsia pink ‘Clinger’ and smoky teal ‘Ace’ to the more classic tones of true red ‘Spicy’ and light nude ‘Fetish’.