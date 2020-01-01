Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
& Other Stories
Suede Ballet Pump
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Ultra soft suede shapes these ballet pumps into an everlasting style. p Unconstructed /p p Heel tab /p p Cushioned leather insole /p p Man made outsole /p p Heel height: 5 cm /p p nbsp; /p
Need a few alternatives?
Aldo
Forquer-u
$120.00
from
Aldo
BUY
Aldo
Chiave
$120.00
from
Aldo
BUY
Dolce & Gabbana
90mm Pump
$715.00
from
Marissa Collections
BUY
Jimmy Choo
Kaskade Shoe
$995.00
from
Jimmy Choo
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Cotton Blend Voluminous Midi Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Floral Lace Triangle Soft Bra
$39.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Scalloped Floral Lace Satin Briefs
$19.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cat Eye Sunglasses
£27.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Heels
Aldo
Forquer-u
$120.00
from
Aldo
BUY
Aldo
Chiave
$120.00
from
Aldo
BUY
Dolce & Gabbana
90mm Pump
$715.00
from
Marissa Collections
BUY
Jimmy Choo
Kaskade Shoe
$995.00
from
Jimmy Choo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted