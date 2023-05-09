Rakoh

Suede All Day Chelsea Boot In Lolo Green

To support a natural walking motion, our Chelsea Boots are built on a flexible sole. To cushion the foot as you walk and stand, we developed a premium insole that has you covered from heel to toe. To maximize comfort, we fully lined the boots in buttery soft calf leather from Tuscany. We custom developed the last (fit and shape) of our Chelsea Boots to find the perfect harmony between a fit that is comfortable and a shape that is elegant.