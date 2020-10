Stand Studio

Sue Diamond-quilted Padded Parka

$549.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Stand Studios unites practicality with minimalist Scandinavian style to create contemporary outerwear pieces such as this khaki-green Sue parka. It has a lightweight outer shell with diamond-quilted padding and a high, hooded neckline, then travels to relaxed dropped shoulders and a longline length. Choose it as a stylish layer over daily separates.