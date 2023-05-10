Svakom

Sucking Vibrator

$39.98

【APP Remote Control Sucking Toy for Couples】Take a more relaxed approach, let the APP take control this remote women vibrator,adjust 5*5 suction mode & sucking intensity. Such as music mode, drawing something and interactive mode. It stimulates women's spot, such as clitoral, g spot and nipples.Try it with SVAKOM other vibrating sex toys get unique experience.This is the sex accessories for adult couples,toys for couples adult pleasure.Rose sex stimulator for women. Women's vibrator 【Deep Stimulation by SVAKOM Newest Suction Patent】Feel pleasure deep inside with Pulse Unions suction. Designed to provide targeted massage where you need it.Warming up with 5*5 suctions vibrations. Please magnetic charge this mini small vibrator for women fully before use. Usd the adult sex toys as personal massager for women pleasure, the rose sex sucker, sex toys for women, pleasure tools for women 【Interactive Adult Sex Toys & On-the-Go Vibrator】Compatible with iOS and Android, with SVAKOM APP, Pulse Union gives you full control with ease - or hand that control over to a partner(s) no matter where in the world you are. Featuring small portable size, the mini rose sex sucking vibrator is easy to transport. Put SVAKOM rose finger sex toy in your pocket or bag whether you are working or traveling 【Body-Safe Silicone & Whisper Quiet】Made of body-safe & Super soft silicone materials, Smooth to touch and feel. And the noise of the nipples clitoral stimulator is less than 55 dB, almost negligible. Take it as Valentine's day gift ! Take your rose sucker, mini vibrator, nipple suckers for women pleasure, rose suction toy for woman, couples toys for adults pleasure kit 【IPX7 Waterproof & Discreet Package】Featuring a magnetic charging port and water-resistant design.The female vibrator could be used during shower or bath. This is adult sex toy for women couples men. Only over 18 years old can use this product