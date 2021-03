Misha Kahn

Glass straws design by Misha Kahn. The Suck It Up Collection features 4 unique designs. Each straw in the set features unique color, size and shape and comes in a chartreuse leather case. Artist's signature engraved. $28 each or set of 4 for $100. Also available in cocktail size. Handmade and painted in Turkey. Each straw approx. 9' H x .25" DIA