Nail Polish

Such A Vlad-ass Nail Polish

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At KB Shimmer

Such A Vlad-Ass Nail Polish Home > Nail Polish Price: $10.00 5/5 2 reviews SHARE: Quantity Add To Wish List A deepened blood-red cream, this polish has a slight blue undertone. This deep red is sure to be a fall classic. Type: Cream Base: 5-Free Glitter Load: NA Glitter Size: NA Recommended Coats: 2-3 coats for full coverage depending on application style. Notes: This is not a quick-dry polish, so I suggest following application of the cream with a quick-dry top coat like Clearly On Top.