Succulents Box
Succulents Pack For Beginners (4)
$22.00
At Succulents Box
Conquer your gardening fears with our Succulents Pack for Beginners. In this beginner pack, you'll receive varieties of succulent that are easy to grow, incredibly adaptable, relatively pest-free, and are low maintenance - ideal for any home, office, or garden. Available in a set of 2/4/6/8/10 best succulent plants for beginners. Each pack contains a random variety of succulents with a size of 2-inches - fully rooted in a plastic pot with soil. Succulent plants symbolize enduring and timeless love, which makes them a unique, wonderful, and memorable gift for your loved ones. Made just perfect on any occasion! ♥ Order now and give your friend or special someone a succulent gift they can admire and grow at home, office, or garden to make a perfect green space. Please see more Succulents Care Guide to ensure years of enjoyment. *** Note: We often rotate our nursery stock, so the exact species we send changes every week. *** If you would like to place a bulk or custom order, please let us know via email support@succulentsbox.com. We'll try our best to accommodate your request.