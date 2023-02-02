Handy Laundry

Subscription Cleaning Services

$117.00

Buy Now Review It

At Handy

Make House Cleaning Your Affordable Luxury Imagine a world without Handy. You’ve put in a 12 hour day at the office, your train is 30 minutes late, and by the time you finally walk into your apartment, there are dirty dishes stacked high in the sink, dirty clothes are strewn everywhere, your bed is unmade, the shower is starting to smell a bit like mildew, and the floors are covered with mud. A professional maid service probably sounds pretty good right about now, doesn't it? The last thing in the world you want to do is pull on your yellow rubber gloves and begin scrubbing the floors and vacuuming the carpets. With Handy, you don’t have to. There is no feeling quite like coming home from work and walking into a beautiful, fresh-smelling, clean home. Rather than clean the toilet, dust the shelves, and wipe down the countertops, you can instead unwind on the couch, curled up under a blanket, maybe pour yourself that glass of wine you’ve been thinking about, and start that new TV show everyone’s been talking about. A visit from a housekeeping service is one of the best gifts you can give yourself. Book a home cleaning with Handy today. Fairly Priced and Convenient Cleaning Services Price is important. Nobody likes it when they think they’re paying one price for a home cleaning service provider, and then they are informed that the price is actually going to be much higher. With Handy, we let you know up front what you’re going to pay. And with incredibly affordable hourly rates given at a discount to loyal customers who sign up for weekly, bi-weekly or monthly house cleaning services, we’re confident you’ll be satisfied. Admit it, we’ve all been there. Your home cleaning or maid service is coming the next morning and you realize at 9 PM that you don’t have any cash to pay them. So you reluctantly put on your shoes, find your jacket, and drive to the nearest bank to take money out of the ATM. Handy is entirely cashless -- pay your cleaner in the app with a credit card, simple as that. We’ll even save it for next time. And if you’re so thrilled with how beautiful and clean your apartment looks and you want to tip your house cleaning pro something extra, you can do that with your credit card in the app as well. Ensuring Your House Cleaner Does the Perfect Job We know that when you book a maid service, housekeeping service, or house cleaning service through Handy, you are allowing a stranger to enter your home. When you book a house cleaner through the Handy platform, you can rest assured that they’ve been vetted before they arrive at your door. You can give your professional additional instructions when filling out your cleaning preferences online. If you have particular allergies to detergents, for instance, or a special way of cleaning that you prefer, you can easily let your house cleaner know ahead of time. You can even prioritize the various home cleaning tasks that your professional will tackle in the order that you prefer, so you can make sure your biggest concerns will get extra love and attention.